National Day holiday fuels consumer spending

Retailers and online groceries saw increasing sales over the weeklong National Day holiday as home consumption boomed.

Retailers and online groceries saw increasing sales over the weeklong National Day holiday as home consumption boomed.

Seasonal food and snacks, on-demand food delivery and outdoor activities were most popular.

Jessie Yan, who invited her friends over to her new apartment in Minhang District, said food delivery was her preferred choice over the weeklong break.

"I ordered wonton and fried vegetables for female friends at my place and have a relaxed time together," she said. "It proved to be swift and convenient."

Shanghai shoppers have also been favoring alcoholic drinks for gifts among family members and friends.

Grocery and online retailer Freshippo said liquor sales between September 30 and October 3 picked up about 15 percent from a year ago, and Shanghai led other domestic cities in terms of sales.

Shoppers also ordered fresh flowers to decorate their homes and seasonal dishes for home dining.

Outdoor dining and sales of camping-related items surged 120 percent from a year earlier, and half-prepared food also doubled sales.

It also offered special meal sets for family gatherings at camping sites and outdoor spaces which received 10 times more orders in early October from a month ago.

Sales of hotpot food and seasonings also picked up with sales adding 122 percent from a year earlier, with 64 percent demanding delivery service.

Ti Gong

Short-distance trips and outdoor sports gained steam.

JD's sales of road bikes and cycling apparels surged two times from a year ago and outdoor apparel sales rose 78 percent.

Delivery orders for such outdoor sports items also picked up. JD's on-demand delivery service JD Daojia and JD Now received 10 times outdoor sports related orders over the weeklong period.

Pet-related apparels and pet health items surged more than five times.

JD Daojia and JD Now received 10 times more orders for home electronic items like audio, video gadgets and air fryers due to high stay-at-home entertainment demand.

Dining service proved resilient as local consumers favored restaurants and beverage shops for gathering.

Meituan said in the first five days of the National Day holiday camping sites orders surged more than four times from the Labor Day holiday amid rising demand for short-term trips to nearby rural areas and neighboring provinces.

Most travelers also preferred trips within three days and leisure short journeys.

Restaurant dining orders through Meituan have also picked up 47 percent compared with the May 1-3 period.

Sales at Shanghai Heytea stores ranked in the top position followed by other domestic cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing and Hangzhou.

Heytea's stores at popular tourist destinations also drew large crowds with particular interest in its latest fruit drinks that use raw materials like persimmon, coconut, peach and plum. At some popular stores, sales added 300 percent from late September after the holiday begins.