Five years in a row! CIIE cultivates intimacy with global giants with productive returns

The CIIE has formed substantial alliances with global corporations, which have strengthened their interactions with local businesses.







Five years are perhaps long enough to test the nature of a relationship, and for the China International Import Expo, it has cultivated a cluster of multinational corporations that have longstanding loyalties enabling them to come along with the event all the way.



Having witnessed the productive results in the past five years, they benefit from the platform of CIIE and keep investing in the country in order to strengthen their engagement with the vast market in China.

As one of the largest exhibitors and the rotating chairman of the CIIE Enterprise Alliance, L'Oréal has been an "old friend" of CIIE. It considers the event an excellent illustration of China's resolve to continue opening up and its robust economic resilience.

Fabrice Megarbane, president of L'Oréal North Asia Zone and chief executive officer of L'Oréal China, said that "I've been very close to this event and have seen it grow bigger and bigger every year."

Its high-end brand Prada Beauty is being introduced as a new brand into China along with the PARADOXE perfume, and the Lancôme Absolute Dual-LED Youth Treatment, using a proprietary LED light treatment, is also making its Asian debut.

Ti Gong

Nearly 20 skincare and beauty items from the South Korean cosmetics company Amorepacific will make their debut with over 500 other items at this year's exhibition, also its fifth straight participation at the event.



The company has relocated to an integrated industry park in Jiading District known as the "Amorepacific Shanghai Beauty Campus," which includes manufacturing, research, and logistics. It said it would continue with its local research efforts.

Mike Hwang, president of Amorepacific China, said that the company plans to concentrate on premium lines and personal-care products with high efficacy to better meet local lifestyle expectations.

Popular brands such as Sulwhasoo, Laneige and Mamonde will launch new products or limited packaging designs to match the tastes of the Chinese market, as well as provide engaging, unique customer experiences at their booths.

"The CIIE is an excellent platform for us to gain insights into local demands, and we have been speeding up the introduction of new products and technologies into China since our first presence in 2018," he added.

The 3D mask printing technology introduced at the 2018 CIIE gave the firm the confidence to expand its tailor-made product lines, and it subsequently released a Laneige customizable lip mask.

BESPOKE NEO, a customized cosmetics service offering up to 150 different shades and colors of foundation to complement various skin tones, is making its debut in China.

Lee Yunha, director of the Amorepacific Shanghai D&I Center, said that anti-aging and whitening skincare will be the center of attention over the next several years in order to meet local demand.

Lego Group highlighted that the CIIE has played a significant role in previous years in showcasing China's commitment to advancing opening-up and bridging global enterprises with local partners and stakeholders.



This year, the 396-square-meter Lego booth is also hosting a 90-second competition for visitors to build their own tailor-made models.

Lego opened a new flagship store in Chongqing at the end of October, featuring brick models of local scenery and hotpot, a local specialty meal. The company now operates a total of eight flagship stores in China, two of which are located in Shanghai.

The eyecare and eyewear company EssilorLuxottica regards the expo as a crucial venue for promoting partnerships and eye care knowledge.



"CIIE has become one of the most important places for us to present and deliver new products, experience, and concepts to the Chinese market and we have successfully brought several innovative exhibits to the market," said KL Lim, head of Professional Solutions at EssilorLuxottica China.

The eye health of youngsters and the elderly has received unprecedented attention, and the National Health Commission has proposed additional criteria based on a national blueprint.

Local collaborators were utilized to advance the establishment of Chinese and ISO standards in the field of ophthalmic optics.

2 Photos | View Slide Show › Lego opened a new flagship store in Chongqing at the end of October, bringing the total number of flagship outlets in China to eight. Ti Gong



Ti Gong

Cindy Ruan, vice president of IKEA China, said that the company has long-term expectations for China's market potential and that the CIIE presents a fantastic opportunity given China's commitment to continue opening up its economy.



It is offering a preview of the FOSSTA collection that celebrates the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit with 32 products spanning porcelain, textiles, and home decorations.

Using circular-structured and nature-symbolized design elements, it leverages the idea "Make Home Happen" and creates the IKEA Home Park to demonstrate to Chinese consumers more possibilities of a greener home life.

Stephen Fung, China President of Fung Group, said that the company has recognized the enormous potential for trade in services since the first CIIE in 2018 and that showcasing its supply chain solutions at the fair enables it to fully optimize its product and service model in order to expand the domestic market.

The trading conglomerate, whose operations include logistics, distribution, and retail, stated that the trade in the services sector complements its vast array of services for various industries.

MEIYUME, the beauty division of Li Fung, has expanded its "flexible customized manufacturing" service to include makeup, skin care, hair treatments, and oral care in addition to perfumes.

Another affiliate, COBALT, is showcasing a "trash-to-treasure" solution in which bottles are cleaned and chopped into pieces before being recycled into PET particles and spun into polyester yarn.