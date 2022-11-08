Health, nutrition supplement providers flex their muscles at CIIE

Multinational companies have taken to the stage at the 5th China International Import Expo to draw attention to new health and wellness trends around the world.

Health and nutritional supplement providers are embracing China's great market potential, with multinational companies taking to the stage at the 5th China International Import Expo to draw attention to new health and wellness trends.

French food and beverage giant Danone said it has accelerated the introduction of early life nutritional supplements and many of its products, locally made and conceived, have hit the market to cater to multiple health and wellness demands.

Danone and the Chinese Nutrition Society released a white paper on nutritional awareness among those aged between 40 and 60 years at the ongoing 5th CIIE.

Ti Gong

Chairman of the Chinese Nutrition Society Yang Yuexin called for active approaches to focus on dietary habits and nutrition issues for middle-aged groups and the elderly, saying the white paper could help them better realize health issues and take action.

The survey, which had more than 7,000 respondents, showed that their highest concerns were enhancing immunity, weight control and digestive health.

Over 80 percent of them said they needed to improve their health situation for the better, with issues ranging from gut health, sleeping disorders and chronic disorders.

Bruno Chevot, president of Danone China, North Asia and Oceania, said that the CIIE, as a platform enabling openness and new opportunities, has accelerated China businesses, especially in the nutritional segment.

This year, the company has brought a new product portfolio to the CIIE which suits infants as well as the elderly population.

Specialized medical formula for infants and children with genetic rare disorders have made appearances at previous expos and they're now available for domestic customers through cross-border e-commerce channels.

Danone has also expanded its research and development facilities and medical nutritional manufacturing base as it continues to deepen its roots in China.

Ti Gong

USANA, an American health sciences company, debuted at the expo by showcasing its healthy concept and solutions of high-quality healthy lifestyle, featuring online and offline integrated and interactive experiences.



Guo Weiyang, a gymnastics Olympic champion, made an appearance at the company's booth, which features a homely atmosphere with nature and healthy concept highlighted. Recyclable materials are used.

China, which accounts for nearly 50 percent of USANA's sales volume, has become the company's biggest market.

"With the launch of the 'Healthy China 2030' initiative, and the change in domestic consumption concept in China, people's understanding about health has changed and their demand on health is getting more diversified as well, and the huge potential of the China market is spurring businesses to make innovations to bring more healthy products and services to them," said Sun Lei, executive director of sales operation and business development of USANA BabyCare.

"USANA is honored to participate in the CIIE for the first time on our 30th anniversary, a platform that plays a huge role in promoting the development of USANA in China and even in the world," said Brent Neidig, USANA managing director and chief officer in China.

"We will firmly insist on investing in the China market, hoping to multi-dimensionally elevate healthy lifestyle in China through our innovative health concept and contribute to the overall improvement of life quality."

Ti Gong

Vitamins and supplements provider Blackmores has brought products for infants and women and the pet product line PAW.

The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products and the Australian company launched a joint report on the nutritional supplements industry.

China's nutritional food and supplement industry size is around 400 billion yuan (US$55.12 billion), with 15,375 certified products and the market continues to gain momentum, according to the "Report on Development of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Industry."

China's import size of dietary supplements has been picking up rapidly, with the import amount adding 7.8 percent to US$5.2 billion in 2021, nearly 12 times higher than that in 2008.

It has seen increased consumer interest in immunity-enhancing products and sales of elderberry products have soared while vitamin and mineral product sales are also maintaining good momentum.

Chewing gums with specialty functions such as sports performance supplements and other special purposed food are being embraced by the younger generation.

Blackmores' eye care products, heart health & cholesterol supplements and bone vitality products are showcased at its booth.