Data ecosystem summit to be held in Shanghai

The Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2022 will be held in Shanghai on Friday and will include a data trade festival and more than 20 sub-forums, with many top executives attending.

A top-level data ecosystem summit will be held in Shanghai on Friday. Aimed at improving the city's data trade ecosystem, it will cover data management, data capital and laws and regulations to protect the privacy and ensure data security.



After an opening ceremony, the Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2022 will hold a data trade festival and more than 20 sub-forums. Totally 200 speakers, 500-plus data business firms and more than 10,000 people will attend the conference, onsite or online. Executives from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, State Grid, China Mobile, Huawei, Alibaba, Amazon, IBM and PwC have confirmed their participation.

Over a dozen deals, results and reports will be revealed during the conference, according to Tang Qifeng, director of the Shanghai Data Exchange.

The data exchange opened in November 2021, with many nationwide "firsts" for its data trade ecosystem, smart transaction system and digital certificate. It's designed to improve data use and management, and connect "isolated data islands" to boost Shanghai's digital hub construction.

It deals with data transactions, data asset evaluations, data security and other sectors to build a complete industry ecosystem in Shanghai.

Friday also marks the first anniversary of the opening of the data exchange.