﻿
Biz / Economy

Data ecosystem summit to be held in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:38 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
The Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2022 will be held in Shanghai on Friday and will include a data trade festival and more than 20 sub-forums, with many top executives attending.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:38 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0

A top-level data ecosystem summit will be held in Shanghai on Friday. Aimed at improving the city's data trade ecosystem, it will cover data management, data capital and laws and regulations to protect the privacy and ensure data security.

After an opening ceremony, the Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2022 will hold a data trade festival and more than 20 sub-forums. Totally 200 speakers, 500-plus data business firms and more than 10,000 people will attend the conference, onsite or online. Executives from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, State Grid, China Mobile, Huawei, Alibaba, Amazon, IBM and PwC have confirmed their participation.

Over a dozen deals, results and reports will be revealed during the conference, according to Tang Qifeng, director of the Shanghai Data Exchange.

The data exchange opened in November 2021, with many nationwide "firsts" for its data trade ecosystem, smart transaction system and digital certificate. It's designed to improve data use and management, and connect "isolated data islands" to boost Shanghai's digital hub construction.

It deals with data transactions, data asset evaluations, data security and other sectors to build a complete industry ecosystem in Shanghai.

Friday also marks the first anniversary of the opening of the data exchange.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
IBM
China Mobile
Bank of China
Amazon
Huawei
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     