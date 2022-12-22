﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai's trade with Italy hits 14 bln USD

Xinhua
  16:53 UTC+8, 2022-12-22       0
Imports and exports between Shanghai and Italy saw a 3.2 percent year-on-year increase to reach 99.31 billion yuan (about $US14.25 billion) in the first 11 months of this year.
Xinhua
  16:53 UTC+8, 2022-12-22       0

Imports and exports between Shanghai and Italy saw a 3.2 percent year-on-year increase to reach 99.31 billion yuan (about $US14.25 billion) in the first 11 months of this year, data from Shanghai customs showed.

This made Italy surpass France and become Shanghai's second-largest trading partner in the European Union.

At present, Germany continues to be Shanghai's largest trading partner among other EU countries. From January to November, the foreign trade volume between Shanghai and Germany exceeded 232 billion yuan, accounting for about one-third of the city's total imports and exports to the EU, said Shanghai customs.

During the same period, Shanghai's foreign trade value with France reached 90.15 billion yuan, down 8.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, the EU's total foreign trade with Shanghai exceeded 756.8 billion yuan, up 4 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

Notably, pure electric passenger vehicles took the lead among Shanghai's exports to the EU, with the value of automobile goods soaring 129.9 percent to 41.75 billion yuan. The municipality's lithium-ion battery exports also increased spectacularly by 560.5 percent to 9.68 billion yuan, said local customs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     