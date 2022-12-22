﻿
Biz / Economy

Australian business group leader eyes deeper ties with China

Xinhua
  17:40 UTC+8, 2022-12-22       0
Australia and China have the potential to expand areas of cooperation, David Olsson, national president of the Australia China Business Council (ACBC), has said.
Xinhua
  17:40 UTC+8, 2022-12-22       0

Australia and China, which have enjoyed a longstanding business relationship, have the potential to expand areas of cooperation, David Olsson, national president of the Australia China Business Council (ACBC), has said.

"Working together to address the climate challenge offers the potential to further expand trade between the two countries and is essential to making climate action more effective and cost-efficient," Olsson told Xinhua in a recent written interview as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Australia diplomatic relations.

Olsson, who has been working in and with China for nearly three decades, said the Australia-China relationship is based on strong economic and trade complementarities and longstanding personal, business and cultural links.

"China is Australia's largest trading partner, and Australia is an important and reliable supplier of mining and mineral resources, high-quality agricultural and food products and a wide range of services that can help China sustain its economic growth," he added.

As for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which comprises 15 Asia-Pacific countries including 10 ASEAN member states and their five trading partners - China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, he said the agreement, along with shared net-zero climate ambitions of the two countries, can provide a solid basis to take forward discussions with China.

"China's economic development has been extraordinary, and there can be no doubt that China's rise over those decades has reshaped the global economy and world politics," he said.

"The years ahead are of great consequence for the people of China and the world," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     