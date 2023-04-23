﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai and Singapore initiating new collaboration in new era

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:37 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0
Singapore and Shanghai have been reaffirming strong comprehensive business ties over the years, with a sector in point being financial services and innovation.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:37 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0
Shanghai and Singapore initiating new collaboration in new era
HelloRF

Singapore and Shanghai have been reaffirming strong comprehensive business ties over the years, with a sector in point being financial services and innovation.

To deepen diplomatic relations and initiate new collaborations in digital economy, the Singapore-Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council was established in April 2019. It targeted six key areas of collaboration, namely, the Belt and Road Initiative, Financial Services Cooperation, Technology and Innovation, Ease of Doing Business, Urban Governance and People-to-people Exchanges.

A public-private sector Singapore–Shanghai Financial Cooperation Workgroup has also been established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Shanghai Financial Regulatory Bureau to deepen bilateral financial cooperation and connectivity.

Singapore's DBS Bank, a key member in the global financial community and having deep roots in Shanghai, said it expects to help further enhance the business ties between Singapore and Shanghai.

Shanghai and Singapore initiating new collaboration in new era
Ti Gong

Shanghai's DBS Bank.

Shanghai and Singapore initiating new collaboration in new era
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A flagship outlet of DBS in Shanghai's downtown Xintiandi area

At the third council meeting in 2021, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between DBS, Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) Co Ltd to further promote the internationalization of RMB as a key element in promoting Shanghai as an international financial center.

They seek to develop innovative financial products and sustainable financial solutions, and to support the digitalization of the Lingang Special Area.

"China is a strategic priority market for DBS Group and we are committed to growing here for the long term," said DBS China CEO Ginger Cheng.

With its China headquarters in Shanghai, DBS has given full support to China and Shanghai's financial opening-up and RMB internationalization for decades. It became a member of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) in 2021, which serves as a platform to offer advice directly to the city mayor to guide Shanghai's development.

Shanghai and Singapore initiating new collaboration in new era

DBS becomes a member of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) in 2021.

Meanwhile, Shanghai is of special importance to DBS's regional network. Launched in 2021, DBS Securities is also headquartered in Shanghai.

As an international financial center, Shanghai serves as a base for DBS to encourage customers to prioritize RMB in cross-border trade, cross-border investment and financing, as well as panda bonds.

Home to nearly 891 headquarters of foreign companies and 531 foreign R&D centers, Shanghai is considered a key venue to promote RMB internationalization through the increase of its usage.

Green finance is also one of the focus areas of DBS as it follows and supports closely Shanghai government's initiatives regarding green investment and green finance.

DBS is the first Southeast Asian bank chosen by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to participate in its Carbon Emission Reduction Facility.

This enables DBS China to offer low-cost loans to fund sustainable development projects in key sectors including clean energy, energy saving, environmental protection, and carbon emission reduction technologies.

Singapore has extensive experience in taxonomy, standard setting, technology development, carbon tax and carbon trading, and sector-specific green transformation activities.

"We are willing to act as a bridge and provide suggestions," Cheng added.

In addition to pooling green financial products and capital through Bond Connect, carbon credit solutions can also be further optimized through cooperation with regional carbon trading platforms, such as CIX, where foreign banks can play a supporting role in hybrid financing.

Shanghai and Singapore initiating new collaboration in new era
Ti Gong

DBS China CEO Ginger Cheng said it's willing to act as a bridge between Shanghai and Singapore and provide suggestions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Belt and Road Initiative
Bank of China
DBS
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     