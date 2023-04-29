﻿
Biz / Economy

Output of China's gold enterprises recovers to pre-epidemic levels in Q1

Xinhua
  19:19 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0
Production of China's gold enterprises has returned to normal in the first quarter of this year with output recovering to pre-epidemic levels, according to industry data.
Xinhua
  19:19 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0

Production of China's gold enterprises has returned to normal in the first quarter of this year with output recovering to pre-epidemic levels, according to industry data.

As COVID impacts waned, the gold output of domestic mines operated by big gold enterprises reached around 32.72 tons during the first quarter, accounting for nearly half of the country's gold output, data from the China Gold Association showed.

Central banks globally maintained net purchases of gold in the first quarter. The People's Bank of China increased its gold holdings for five consecutive months from November 2022 to March 2023, including a total increase of 57.85 tons in the first quarter.

China's gold reserves reached 2,068.38 tons by the end of March, the association data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     