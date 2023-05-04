China's logistics sector posts stable growth in Q1

Social logistics rose 3.9 percent year on year to 84.3 trillion yuan (US$12.21 trillion) in this period, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said.

China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first quarter of 2023, according to an industry report.

Social logistics rose 3.9 percent year on year to 84.3 trillion yuan (US$12.21 trillion) in this period, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said.

From January to March, the logistics for industrial products climbed 3 percent year on year, according to the report.

Total revenue of the logistics industry rose 6.7 percent year on year to nearly 3 trillion yuan during the period.