New business block in downtown Shanghai to set a new model for urban development

  22:28 UTC+8, 2023-05-18
The block is in development to create a pan Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, with integration of nearly zero-carbon work spaces with cultural heritage and various services.
  22:28 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is keen to ride the waves of economic revitalization to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

A new premium business block is taking shape in downtown Shanghai that may set a new model for the city's urban transformation.

The block, developed jointly by the China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd, Shui On Land and Yongye Group, is adjacent to the well-established Xintiandi area in the heart of Huangpu District.

The project is adjacent to the well-established Xintiandi area in the heart of Huangpu District.

Named CPIC Xintiandi Commercial Center, the block is expected to create a pan-Xintiandi community that embodies the future urban development. It will integrate nearly zero-carbon work spaces with good scenery, preserved cultural heritage, multi-functional services, and convenient traffic.

The center is comprised of three office buildings, one which is a 250-meter premium Grade A office tower that got topped off on Thursday, along with podiums named CPIC Xintiandi Galleria.

The 390,000-square-meter block will become another milestone for Shui On's development in Shanghai after its signature Xintiandi project.

An artistic rendering of the CPIC Xintiandi Commercial Center, located in Shanghai's downtown Huangpu District

