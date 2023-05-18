New business block in downtown Shanghai to set a new model for urban development

The block is in development to create a pan Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, with integration of nearly zero-carbon work spaces with cultural heritage and various services.

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is keen to ride the waves of economic revitalization to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.



A new premium business block is taking shape in downtown Shanghai that may set a new model for the city's urban transformation.



The block, developed jointly by the China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd, Shui On Land and Yongye Group, is adjacent to the well-established Xintiandi area in the heart of Huangpu District.

Named CPIC Xintiandi Commercial Center, the block is expected to create a pan-Xintiandi community that embodies the future urban development. It will integrate nearly zero-carbon work spaces with good scenery, preserved cultural heritage, multi-functional services, and convenient traffic.

The center is comprised of three office buildings, one which is a 250-meter premium Grade A office tower that got topped off on Thursday, along with podiums named CPIC Xintiandi Galleria.

The 390,000-square-meter block will become another milestone for Shui On's development in Shanghai after its signature Xintiandi project.