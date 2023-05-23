﻿
Biz / Economy

Chinese sees strong economic expansion and global demand with ASEAN partnerships

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:16 UTC+8, 2023-05-23       0
Chinese and ASEAN companies are increasing inbound and outbound investment, with China increasing profits in South East Asia, and ASEAN companies expanding on the Chinese mainland.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:16 UTC+8, 2023-05-23       0

Chinese and ASEAN companies continue to show enthusiasm for both inbound and outbound investment, according to the latest research report released by the United Overseas Bank.

The report surveyed nearly 600 large-scale Chinese companies, with decision-makers or senior executives providing their economic outlook for 2023, and their main considerations for future development.

It found that more than 90 percent of the surveyed companies have strong demand for overseas expansion, with the main driving force being to increase profitability and revenue, and enhance international reputation.

Respondents said they would implement a series of plans to drive business growth, including digitizing operations, diversifying supply chains, expanding new customer groups, and improving employee skills or reducing costs.

In addition, more than 40 percent of the surveyed companies plan to expand into Southeast Asia in the next three years, with Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia being the top three investment destinations.

Meanwhile, 40 percent of the surveyed enterprises in the ASEAN region hope to expand their business on Chinese mainland, including 46 percent of wholesale trade enterprises and 45 percent of manufacturing and engineering enterprises. Enterprises from Thailand (52 percent) and Singapore (46 percent) have the strongest willingness to invest in the mainland market.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, effective in 2022, has injected new vitality into cross-border trade and further deepened mutually beneficial cooperation between China and ASEAN. In the first four months of 2023, ASEAN continued to be China's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade increasing by 13.9 percent year on year, accounting for 15.7 percent of China's total foreign trade value.

With the official implementation of RCEP, China and ASEAN have further strengthened their trade and industrial chain cooperation, and the heat of investment between the two sides continues to rise, said Adaline Zheng, alternate CEO and head of Wholesale Banking at United Overseas Bank (China).

Despite a positive outlook for future development, businesses still face two major challenges, namely global high inflation and the need for diversified supply chains, the report pointed out.

While most surveyed companies expect that high inflation will ease in the next six months to two years, nearly 90 percent of Chinese companies surveyed are still feeling the impact of high inflation, with more than half experiencing increased operational and raw material costs. The main challenges faced by companies building diversified supply chains are procurement difficulties, rising supply costs, and just-in-case inventory requirements.

However, businesses are actively responding by establishing stronger supplier relationships, digitizing supply chain management, and pre-stocking raw materials to ensure supply chain stability.

As the Chinese economy moves towards high-quality and sustainable development, companies are also placing greater importance on sustainable transformation.

The report indicates that almost all surveyed companies consider sustainable development to be important or essential, but only half have implemented sustainable development measures. One of the main obstacles to implementing sustainable development measures is access to sustainable financing.

"Currently, the real economy is progressing with great determination and facing many challenges such as reducing costs, increasing efficiency, expanding financing channels, and stabilizing the supply chain," Zheng said.

The bank has been publishing this annual report in Singapore since 2020. This year, the report was expanded to the bank's seven major markets, with over 4,000 large, medium, and small enterprises participating in the survey.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
United Overseas Bank
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     