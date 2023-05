Investment in solar energy projects is set to overtake that for oil production for the first time this year as clean energy spending outpaces that for producing fossil fuels.

Investment in solar energy projects is set to overtake that for oil production for the first time this year as clean energy spending outpaces that for producing fossil fuels, the IEA said Thursday.

The International Energy Agency expects investment in solar power, essentially photovoltaic panels, to hit US$380 billion this year, while investment in oil exploration and extraction should come in at US$370 billion.