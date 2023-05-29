Service launched to help start, alter or cancel companies in one stop

The online platform launched by Shanghai's market regulators on Monday includes an English-language service to serve foreign-funded firms.

An online platform offering one-stop service for the establishment, alteration and cancellation of companies was launched by Shanghai's market regulators on Monday, with an English-language service offered to serve foreign-funded firms.

The platform has been expanded to include the alteration and cancellation of companies and the service of foreign-funded enterprises, in an effort to boost investment and further improve the city's business environment, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

It can be accessed via Shanghai's official e-governance platform, Government Online-Offline Shanghai (一网通办).

"The platform has merged different portals and provides clearer and more convenient registration service for enterprises," said Peng Wenhao, the administration's deputy director.

Previously, people needed to log onto different systems with multiple identity authentications and e-signature processes involved for relevant affairs.

In terms of guide service, identity authentication and e-signature, English service is provided, enabling overseas investors to remain fully aware of various registration affairs, the administration said.

As of May this year, 2.42 million market entities in the city have downloaded e-version business licenses, with the license used 60 million times for various affairs online, according to the administration.