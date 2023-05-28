﻿
Shangyu looking to recruit more talented professionals

Cities in the Yangtze River Delta region are both collaborating and competing for graduates.
Ti Gong

A competition related to innovative biomedicine is held near Fudan University by Shangyu.

Cities in the Yangtze River Delta region are both collaborating and competing for graduates.

Shangyu in neighboring Zhejiang Province said in Shanghai on Sunday that it is offering more than 3,000 discounted accommodation units for young talented people. There is no rental fee for the first year of housing, and 80 percent exemption of fees for the second year and 70 percent exemption for the third year.

The move, a wide practice in cities around the delta, aims to attract talent and keep them in posts of special importance for the city's development.

Shangyu specializes in new materials, biomedicine and semiconductors.

"We are more eager than ever to recruit talented professionals," said Xia Yongjiang, a senior government official with Shangyu.

Ti Gong

It was also a time for enterprises in Shangyu to meet potential employees from Shanghai.

It hosted a competition related to innovative biomedicine near Fudan University over the weekend, while it was also a time for enterprises in Shangyu to meet potential employees from Shanghai.

Eight projects including innovative medicine for cancer treatment and household hemodialysis were selected for the finals to be held in Shangayu in October, together with winners from Shenzhen, Wuhan and overseas sessions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
