China's online literature continues to boom overseas: industry report

  21:49 UTC+8, 2023-05-30       0
China had exported over 16,000 online literary works by the end of 2022, reaching more than 150 million readers outside China.
China had exported over 16,000 online literary works by the end of 2022, reaching more than 150 million readers outside China, according to a report released by the China Writers Association.

Asia is the region where online Chinese literature is disseminated most widely, with Southeast Asia accounting for about 40 percent of overseas dissemination, per the report released during the 2023 China International Internet Literature Week, which concluded on Tuesday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The majority of overseas readers in the Asian region are under the age of 35, with the generation born after 1995 being the main force, the report said.

So far, over 6,000 online Chinese literature titles have been published as paperbacks in the overseas Asia market, and the number of translated works exceeds 9,000.

Online literature should fully leverage its advantages in dissemination, and promote the export of more high-quality online literary works that embody the spirit and values of China, said Hu Bangsheng from the China Writers Association.

