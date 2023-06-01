﻿
China's courier sector handles over 50 bln parcels in first 5 months

As of May 31, China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 50 billion parcels this year, mirroring the country's economic vitality, according to the State Post Bureau (SPB).

The milestone was achieved 155 days earlier than in 2019, prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic. The figure was also achieved 27 days earlier than in 2022, data from the SPB showed.

Under favorable policies on expanding domestic demand, the postal and express delivery industry has gradually become an important force driving national economic growth, according to the bureau.

The industry has played an increasing role in promoting production and sales channels, connecting supply and demand ends and facilitating internal and external circulation.

The sector's vigorous growth momentum also helps development of manufacturing and other industries by entering factories to provide services, reducing costs and improving efficiency for relevant businesses. 　

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
