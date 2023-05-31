﻿
China-Europe freight train 'Shanghai Express' achieves new record high

Two China-Europe freight trains called "Shanghai Express" departed from Minhang Railway Freight Station on Monday, setting a new record high of two trains per day since its launch.
Two China-Europe freight trains "Shanghai Express" departed from Minhang Railway Freight Station on Monday, marking the first time that the service has reached a new record high of two trains per day since its launch.

One of the trains will travel to Russia via the Manzhouli border, while the other goes to the five Central Asian countries via the Khorgos border. In May, the China-Europe railway set a historic high with nine trains departing from Shanghai.

"Recently, the overall market of China-Europe freight trains has been affected to some extent by the recovery of maritime transportation and the decline in purchasing power in Europe. However, Shanghai has taken the initiative to improve foreign trade by adjusting train schedules to meet market demand," said Wang Jinqiu, chairman of Shanghai Oriental Silk Road Multimodal Transport Co Ltd.

The number of trains operating in a single month has increased from four to six, and now to a new high of nine. The China-Europe railway has become an increasingly important channel for Shanghai to connect with the Eurasian continent and integrate into the domestic and international dual circulation.

Since the beginning of this year, as of May 29, the China-Europe freight train "Shanghai Express" has operated a total of 35 trains, loaded with 3,664 containers with a total cargo weight of approximately 33,000 tons, and a total value of about 1.17 billion yuan (US$164.79 million).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Top ﻿
     