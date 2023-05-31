﻿
Biz / Economy

Huangpu launches global investment promotion

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:28 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0
Huangpu District launched its global investment promotion season on Wednesday to attract more overseas investors and further boost the economic vitality of the downtown district.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:28 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0
Huangpu launches global investment promotion
Ti Gong

Gao Yun, Party chief of Huangpu District, speaks at the launch ceremony of the global investment promotion season.

Huangpu District launched its global investment promotion season on Wednesday to attract more overseas investors and further boost the economic vitality of the downtown district.

Delegations from Huangpu will visit and host investment promotion events in China's Hong Kong and Macau, Southeast Asia, Europe and other overseas regions to drive the growth of its regional economy, said Gao Yun, Party secretary of Huangpu.

"Huangpu will showcase its world's first-class business environment that is convenient, efficient and service-oriented with a well-established rule of law, to global investors," Gao told a meeting with key enterprises in Huangpu on Wednesday.

Officials from nearly 200 key companies in Huangpu attended the meeting, along with government and subdistrict officials.

Over a dozen multinational enterprises were appointed as partners of Huangpu to support its global investment promotion season. They include Deloitte, PwC, Accenture, McKinsey, Mercer, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL and Colliers International.

Huangpu launches global investment promotion
Ti Gong

Over a dozen multinational enterprises were appointed as global investment promotion partners of Huangpu District.

Ten law firms, including the Shanghai offices of the global law firm Paul Hastings, as well as Allen & Overy and Herbert Smith Freehills from the United Kingdom, were invited to offer legal assistance for the campaign.

Huangpu attracted a total of 50.78 billion yuan (US$7.14 billion) in domestic investment, more than doubling its established target of 20 billion yuan in 2022.

The downtown district attracted over 100 high-end modern service enterprises, 20 key companies and four headquarters of multinational enterprises last year.

Its regional GDP reached a record of 302.3 billion yuan last year, ranking second in Shanghai, according to the district government.

Over 70 office buildings in Huangpu contributed more than 100 million yuan each in tax revenue last year. The most lucrative office high-rises, which were awarded at the meeting, include the K11, the BFC Bund Finance Center, Shui On Plaza and 100 Bund Square.

Several other downtown districts, such as Xuhui and Hongkou, have launched promotion campaigns in overseas cities to attract foreign investment.

Huangpu launches global investment promotion
Ti Gong

Leading law firms are invited to support the global investment promotion of Huangpu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongkou
Xuhui
Huangpu
Cushman & Wakefield
Deloitte
Accenture
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     