China's foreign trade up 4.7% in first 5 months

China's total imports and exports expanded 4.7 percent year on year to 16.77 trillion yuan in the first five months of 2023, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports grew 8.1 percent year on year while imports rose 0.5 percent in the first five months, it added.

In US dollar terms, total foreign trade came in at US$2.44 trillion in the period, down 2.8 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In May alone, foreign trade increased 0.5 percent year on year.