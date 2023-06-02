﻿
Science and technology alliance targets medical technologies

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:44 UTC+8, 2023-06-02       0
Shanghai has initiated a new science and technology innovation alliance targeting medical technologies in the Yangtze River Delta region.
Ti Gong

A science and innovation forum was held in Jiading District as a part of the "2023 Startup in Shanghai" science and innovation campaign.

Shanghai has initiated a new science and technology innovation alliance targeting medical technologies in the Yangtze River Delta region, which was set up by the city's science and technology commission, top universities and district-level entrepreneurship service center.

Deputy director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission Lu Min said that innovation talent, new partnerships that integrate different business sizes, and an innovative ecological system are the three crucial elements to further upgrade the industry chain for medical equipment.

The alliance was set up by the Shanghai Technology Innovation Center, the Fudan University School of Management, Jiading District Science and Technology Innovation Service Center and the Chinese Academy of Engineering Member and Expert Achievement Exhibition and Transformation Center.

It aims to gather top universities, leading enterprises, startups and incubation platforms in the fields of innovative medical devices, precision medicine and digital medicine, and eyes to further drive the innovation development chain to foster frontier technology breakthroughs.

An industry forum targeting medical device innovation was co-hosted by the members of the alliance earlier this week, as part of the "2023 Startup in Shanghai" science and innovation campaign to foster better collaboration between large, medium and small-sized enterprises.

Lin Xinhua, dean of the Fudan University School Of Life Sciences and director of the State Key Laboratory of Genetic Engineering, gave a keynote speech in which he said that precision medicine had become an inevitable trend in modern medical treatment and the latest innovations should be better integrated with technological advancements.

A roundtable discussion was also held to shed light on the future prospects of medical technology and development and how artificial intelligence would foster industry upgrades and transformation.

