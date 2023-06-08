﻿
Biz / Economy

Taicang City offers incentives and discounts for new residents

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:49 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0
Taicang, in Jiangsu Province, is offering a range of incentives for new residents, with reductions on contract tax and discounts on cars, parking spaces, and household appliances.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:49 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0

Taicang, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, is expecting more residents by offering more high-quality properties and services, as well as discounts.

The city will host a real estate expo this Saturday and Sunday in its downtown Wanda Plaza, with the participation of over 30 big-name property companies.

At the same time, an online version of the expo will be launched on Saturday, lasting three months to allow people outside Taicang to explore the housing market in the city.

During this period (between June 10 and September 10), people who purchase a home in Taicang for the first time can have a reduction of up to 0.75 percent on the contract tax, as well as various discounts on cars, parking spaces, and household appliances worth over 300,000 yuan (US$42,072).

"It's a solid show of our eagerness to attract talent, at a time for us to ride the wave of growth in the Yangtze River Delta," said Lu Jiang, chief of the Taicang Housing and Construction Bureau.

Taicang City offers incentives and discounts for new residents
Ti Gong

The 2023 Taicang real estate expo kicks off with the theme, "Homes in Taicang, Happiness in sight."

Taicang, which is just an hour's drive from Shanghai, has seen a flood of new residents since 2021 when a total of 18,123 people applied for residence certificates, a sharp rise from 11,452 in 2020 and 9,439 in 2019, official data revealed.

It's a results of national strategies including the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, as well as the deepening of the Belt and Road initiative.

In 2021, nearly 2.5 million square meters of homes in Taicang were sold, compared with 1.4 million square meters in 2020, and 1.2 million square meters in 2019.

Taicang has a close tie with Shanghai as both are involved in the Hongqiao International Open Hub blueprint.

"Taicang is located within the north belt of the Hongqiao International Open Hub, giving the city a unique advantage in business and attracting people," said Taicang Mayor Hu Weijiang earlier this year in Shanghai.

"Many have chosen to to develop their career in Taicang, with the confidence of more convenient transport and a better economic outlook in the city."

Taicang City offers incentives and discounts for new residents
Ti Gong

A night view in Taicang

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     