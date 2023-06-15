﻿
Biz / Economy

Digital transformation touted in sci-tech innovation, global trade

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:32 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0
Shanghai is actively exploring the path towards becoming a sci-tech innovation center with global influence, highlighting the open development of digital trade.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:32 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0

Shanghai is actively exploring the path towards becoming a sci-tech innovation center with global influence, highlighting the open development of digital trade.

"Digital technology is reshaping the global value chain," Zhang Xiangchen, deputy director-general of the World Trade Organization, said at the summit forum on technology trade during the 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Import and Export Fair, which kicked off on Thursday.

"Countries should accelerate digital transformation to better adapt to the digital evolution of the global value chain."

He called for narrowing the digital divide, particularly between developed and developing countries, and between different social groups within countries.

It is also a major task to ensure good global governance of the digital economy, as digital technology, while breaking down traditional cross-border barriers for goods and services, has also led to a vacuum in international rules in this field. The international community should coordinate to establish new international rules, Zhang suggested.

Zhou Hanmin, president of the Shanghai Institute of Socialism, emphasized the need to strengthen legislation on technology trade to promote the development of the digital economy.

Shanghai is currently deepening the construction of an international trade center and a globally influential science and technology innovation center, gathering first-class scientific and technological facilities, sound technology factor markets, and rich technology trade entities, he pointed out.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period from 2016-2020, the total registered amount of technology import and export contracts in Shanghai increased from around US$11 billion to around US$15.3 billion, surging 39 percent.

Zhou suggested that the city should actively promote the establishment of relevant legal systems for data cross-border flow, including standards for data cross-border flows in technology trade, the definition of data types, and the evaluation of data cross-border security.

He also called for the construction of a regulatory policy system for digital trade, focusing on privacy protection, data sharing and data rights.

Chen Xudong, chairman and general manager of IBM Greater China, shared his views on artificial intelligence and its role in technology innovation. After decades of accumulation of algorithms, computing power and data, the moment of AI's qualitative change is accelerating, he said.

The utilization rate of AI in enterprises has increased nearly 2.5 times from 2017 to 2022. It is expected that by 2030, general-purpose and multimodal AI will become more popular, and human production and life will enter a new era of human-machine cooperation.

AI is one of the three key leading industries deployed by Shanghai, and the city has released a series of related system support and policy innovations. Chen suggested that Shanghai could create AI capabilities and ecosystems around key industries, such as promoting the transformation of automotive companies into technology companies with AI as the core.

He also suggested establishing a computing network supporting AI basic model training, development and application, while paying attention to AI education.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
IBM
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     