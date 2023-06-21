﻿
Biz / Economy

Consumer goods sector shows signs of recovery

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:34 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0
After a slow 2022, China's fast moving consumer goods sector is showing signs of recovery, building momentum for a positive remainder of 2023.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:34 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0

After a slow 2022, China's fast moving consumer goods sector is showing signs of recovery, building momentum for a positive remainder of 2023.

China's FMCG market reported value growth of 1.9 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, according to the latest China Shopper Report 2023, jointly released by Bain & Company and Kantar Worldpanel.

The figure has picked up from an annual gain of 1.5 percent in 2022, thanks to mild volume growth of 2.7 percent in the first three months.

Leading industry experts and market watchers point to new product categories with strong growth potential in the long term.

Home-care and packaged food categories continued to lead growth, while beverage and personal-care posted weaker growth.

"The FMCG industry recovery is likely to take shape over the coming months as it demonstrates resilience with new formats and offerings to adapt to ever-changing circumstances," the report noted.

Most brands are putting more efforts into marketing activities that foster long-term relationships with consumers instead of solely relying on short-term sales promotions, said Jason Yu, managing director of Kantar Worldpanel in China.

Brands will continue to invest with new product launches and innovative offerings to woo consumers to sustain further growth, although the competitive landscape is more demanding.

However, they should also pay more attention to better manage costs and focus on what really matters to consumers in terms of product formulation, raw materials and packaging. Cost savings would be invested in marketing and pricing/promotion to address the ongoing price sensitivity, the report suggests.

The findings echoed a separate study suggesting China's GenZ shoppers' are becoming more demanding when they choose snacks and beverages.

Consumer goods sector shows signs of recovery
HelloRF

As many as 73 percent of GenZ customers favor new snacks and beverages with high value for money, a latest study shows.

As many as 73 percent of GenZ customers favor new snacks and beverages with high value for money, and 77 percent believe health benefits are the most important factor when they choose which product to buy, according to the latest study by Ries Positioning Strategy & Consulting in China.

The study, which surveyed about 2,000 respondents born between 1995 and 2009 across the country, suggested that by simply changing old recipes into low-sugar and low fat versions would not succeed, according to Luo Xianliang, vice president of Ries Positioning Strategy & Consulting China.

"New brands should avoid the missteps of following the latest trends and charging a premium while ignoring the basics, such as high quality and more reasonable pricing," he added.

Food vendors needed to respond to these new trends that shoppers want high-quality and affordable price at the same time, he noted.

Exploring new product categories for GenZ consumers is crucial for food vendors, and in the long term, health benefits would be an inevitable trend, and niche categories such as low-fat yogurt and nuts are most likely to increase penetration in the coming years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Bain
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     