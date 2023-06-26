﻿
Ant Group expands Alipay+ coverage to all 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia

Xinhua
The latest expansion of Alipay+ coverage to all 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia, enabled by Razer Merchant Services (RMS).
Ant Group, the operator of Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions, Monday has announced the latest expansion of Alipay+ coverage to all 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia, enabled by Razer Merchant Services (RMS).

Ant Group said in a statement that users of four leading Asian mobile wallets, including AlipayHK (China's Hong Kong SAR), GCash (Philippines), Kakao Pay (South Korea) and TrueMoney (Thailand), can now seamlessly pay in 7-Eleven in Malaysia using their home mobile wallets.

Alipay, also an Alipay+ partner mobile wallet, has been accepted by Malaysian merchants since 2016.

With the latest development and acceptance in 7-Eleven, Alipay+ is now integrated into more than 80,000 merchant touchpoints in Malaysia, including in popular travel destinations such as Klang Valley, Johor Bahru and Penang.

These merchants comprise a wide range of industries such as retail, food and beverage (F&B) and hospitality, including well-known local and international brands like Tealive, MyNEWS, Sephora, Watsons, Sports Direct and Duty-Free stores.

"By expanding Alipay+ coverage to all our stores, we are providing a seamless and convenient digital payment solution for visitors from around the world," said Chan Chee Weng, Assistant General Manager In-Store Services for 7-Eleven Malaysia.

RMS, the business-to-business solution of Razer Fintech, is the acquiring partner to facilitate the integration of Alipay+ in over 2,400 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia.

"Razer Merchant Services strives to facilitate the digital transformation of Malaysian businesses through our partnership with Alipay+," said Lee Li Meng, Chief Executive Officer of Razer Fintech.

According to the statement, the acceptance of Alipay+ will offer Asian travelers a more convenient digital travel experience, and comes as Malaysia looks to welcome more tourists.

"With growing coverage of Alipay+ in Malaysia, we're connecting more Asian travelers to local merchants, helping to position Malaysia as a travel destination of choice and unlocking new opportunities for local businesses," said Cherry Huang, General Manager of Alipay+ Offline Merchant Services at Ant Group.

Introduced by Ant Group in 2020, Alipay+ aims to enable local businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to process a wide range of mobile payment methods and reach over 1 billion regional and global consumers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
