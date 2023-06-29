AI-powered pathbreaking gadgets shine at MWC Shanghai

Patrolling robots, AR glasses with GPT functions, and various other gadgets from smart device vendors like Honor, Lenovo and ZTE are hogging the limelight at MWC Shanghai 2023.

Devices like four-feet patrolling robots, augmented-reality (AR) glasses with generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) functions and new foldable smartphones are drawing much attention at the ongoing Mobile World Congress, a top Asian telecommunications show that opened in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Chinese smart device vendors, from Honor, Lenovo to ZTE, are embracing artificial intelligence and metaverse to test the waters for next-generation gadgets. The AI gadgets and services, not yet available for the public now, paint a futuristic picture of how AI will change the world, Shanghai Daily learned at the three-day MWC Shanghai 2023.



Daystar Bot Q1, a four-feet robot, patrols Lenovo's booth in the N4 Hall of the Shanghai New International Expo Center, the venue. The robot is used for patrolling by industrial clients such as an electricity firm. It's a part of Lenovo's new release of Daystar World, an AI and metaverse platform.

Lenovo, the world's biggest personal computer maker, is speeding up the development of AI devices and systems, including the robot and flagship AI servers. The company, in cooperation with partners, is showcasing new AI applications and services like automotive chips, digital avatar and robots.



With AI and metaverse development, the decision-making ability and collaboration efficiency of humans and robots will be significantly improved, according to Mao Shijie, Lenovo's vice president and head of Lenovo Shanghai research institute.



The smartphone is in a new innovation cycle fueled by AI and 5G, which is turning it into a platform with computing, communication, display and AI innovation and features, Zhao Ming, CEO of smartphone brand Honor, said in a MWC keynote speech.



"Smartphone development is tearing down boundaries by integrating various other devices and new technologies," opening the door for opportunities, Zhao said.

Honor will release a foldable model Magic V2 with "revolutionary upgrades" next month. It will also put AI large model in mobile-end devices in future, he added.



ZTE and its sub-brand Nubia are showcasing smartphones, tablets, smart AR glasses in the N3 Hall.



GPT wireless AR glasses Nubia Neo Air hogged the limelight, having made their worldwide debut at the Shanghai show.

This reporter had to wait for more than 15 minutes to try out the glasses, with long queues of visitors awaiting their turn.

With ChatGPT-like function, the AR glasses can display and generate texts in front of your eyes, enabling intelligent interaction such as speech inscriptions, voice-controlled "chatting" and real-time translation, based on AI large models.



It also features a lightweight design and customized lens for those suffering from myopia.



With improved chip design and computing capabilities, some AIGC (AI-generated content) functions will soon make their debut in mobile devices. For example, popular text-to-image Stable Diffusion can complete AI generation in smartphones, mobile chip giant Qualcomm told a MWC conference.