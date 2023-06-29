﻿
Airbus China-assembled aircraft delivered to Philippine airline

Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
Airbus has, for the first time, delivered an aircraft assembled in north China's Tianjin Municipality to a Philippine airline.
Xinhua
Airbus has, for the first time, delivered an aircraft assembled in north China's Tianjin Municipality to a Philippine airline.

Cebu Pacific on Thursday received a 188-seat A320neo aircraft from Airbus' final assembly line in Tianjin (FAL Asia) to address the growing demand for air travel.

"This is in line with our fleet plan, which aims to support our overall growth ambitions as travel demand continues to recover," said Michael Szucs, chief executive officer of Cebu Pacific.

On Tuesday, Airbus, for the first time, delivered an aircraft assembled in Tianjin to a European client, namely Hungary's Wizz Air.

The two deliveries to international clients within a week showed that FAL Asia has continued to boost its assembling capacity to help meet the demand of more international customers and inject new impetus into the global aviation market, said Christoph Schrempp, general manager of Airbus Tianjin Delivery Center.

Inaugurated in 2008, the FAL in Tianjin was the first Airbus commercial aircraft assembly line outside Europe. Since its first A320 delivery in 2009, Airbus' FAL in Tianjin has delivered more than 600 aircraft over its 14 years in operation.

In April, Airbus announced they are building a second assembly line in Tianjin to expand the production capacity of the A320 family of passenger aircraft to meet the demand of global clients.

By the end of May, the A320neo family had received over 8,700 firm orders from more than 130 customers worldwide.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
