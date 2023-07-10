﻿
Energy conservation week paves way for Shanghai's green development

By 2025, Shanghai's green and low-carbon industry revenue will hit 500 billion yuan (US$69.4 billion), with firms boosting investment in green and recycling technologies.
City officials push a ball to officially launch the Shanghai Energy Conservation Week, an event to promote low-carbon and green development, on Monday.

The Shanghai Energy Conservation Week, an event to promote the development of a green and low-carbon economy, officially opened on Monday.

Ten low-carbon innovation products, 35 carbon management projects and 20 zero-carbon organizations in Shanghai were unveiled, while 13 green industrial agreements were signed during the opening ceremony.

As important parts of the week-long event, a green and low-carbon industry alliance made its debut and a proposal for "green transportation" was also published on Monday.

Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, gave a speech at the opening ceremony.

By 2025, Shanghai's green and low-carbon industry revenue will hit 500 billion yuan (US$69.4 billion). Industrial, energy and chemical firms, like BASF, have increased investment in green and recycling technologies, which will help the city achieve the target, Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, said at the opening ceremony.

There are already green innovations in Shanghai's three strategic industries, namely, artificial intelligence, bio-medicine and chip. The city also welcomes green and low carbon investment in the future, officials said.

The development of AI computing brings both challenges and opportunities, as more data centers will be built with surging energy consumption. However, software management and innovation are helping China develop AI in a green way, researchers said on Monday.

Several cooperation agreements were signed during the opening ceremony.

