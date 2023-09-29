Chinese-style elements popular with brands and shoppers at WDCC

Chinese-style elements feature in popular exhibits and booths at the ongoing World Design Cities Conference, which reflect the preference of local shoppers for traditional culture.

Chinese-style elements are featured in popular exhibits and expo booths at the ongoing World Design Cities Conference, which reflect the preference of local shoppers for traditional culture.

A wide range of new crossover partnerships have been reached during the conference, with new design elements of local consumer good brands expected to further elevate the vitality of Shanghai brands and their attraction for young audiences.

The Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization Working Group's Party chief Cheng Peng said that instilling new design elements into time-honored brands is a key aspect of revitalizing the local economy.

"Distinctive design features and crossover fashion styles attract young consumers and further elevate Shanghai brands' appeal and rebuild brand competitiveness," he said.

Huang Liming, chairman of Bright Dairy Co, said it welcomed new creative talent to jointly explore new design elements and product offerings for consumers.

Sports-relevant themes and elements of the guzheng (Chinese zither) have been incorporated into Bright Dairy's booth at the World Design Cities Conference.



A recent partnership was reached during the conference between the dairy group, the Shanghai Museum and the Shanghai Film Co Ltd to work on new package design styles and other crossover initiatives.

Shanghai Watch's latest "Artistic" line has integrated Gu embroidery patterns onto the watch face, which was among a series of brands from local fashion retailer Yuyuan Inc's exhibits at the conference.

New Chinese dim-sum box sets based on original Yuyuan illustration graphics containing seven types of pastries for each day of the week also drew the attention of visitors.

Gift boxes were also presented which use the "Lotus Offering Jar" pattern from the Five Dynasties period.