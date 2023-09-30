China's manufacturing PMI bounces back to expansion territory in September
11:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-30 0
The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in September, bouncing back to the expansion zone.
11:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-30 0
The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in September, bouncing back to the expansion zone, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Saturday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports