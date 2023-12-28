Biz / Economy

China sees drop in financial crimes, yet high incidence persists

Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
China has witnessed a decrease in financial crimes amid a heightened crackdown, yet a high incidence continues to persist.
Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0

China has witnessed a decrease in financial crimes amid a heightened crackdown, yet a high incidence continues to persist, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

From January to November 2023, procuratorial authorities nationwide approved the arrest of 11,060 individuals suspected of disrupting financial management order and engaging in financial fraud. Prosecutions were initiated against 22,529 suspects, down 10 percent year on year, showed figures released by the SPP at a press conference on Thursday.

A total of 15,590 individuals were prosecuted for crimes involving illegal absorption of public deposits and fundraising fraud during the same period, marking a 5.6 percent year-on-year decline, the SPP said.

The figures showed that 2,301 individuals were prosecuted for money laundering crimes in the first 11 months of 2023, a 10 percent year-on-year increase.

Money laundering, illicit fund payments and settlements, and unlawful foreign exchange trading cases are on the rise, said Zhang Xiaojin, an official with the SPP.

The utilization of virtual currency transactions has emerged as a new means for cross-border fund transfers, Zhang added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     