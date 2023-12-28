Biz / Economy

China's economic development zones see steady GDP growth in 2022

China's national economic development zones saw year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.6 percent in 2022, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

In 2022, the GDP of the country's 230 such development zones was 14 trillion yuan (US$1.97 trillion), accounting for 12 percent of China's total GDP, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.

The actual use of foreign capital among the development zones rose 11.5 percent to 43.2 billion US dollars during the period, accounting for 23 percent of China's total, He said.

The development zones also saw their trade volume total 10.3 trillion yuan in 2022, up 15 percent year on year and accounting for 25 percent of the national total, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
