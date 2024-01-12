China's foreign trade up 0.2 pct in 2023

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 0.2 percent year on year in yuan terms in 2023, official data showed Friday.

In 2023, the country's foreign trade stood at 41.76 trillion yuan (about 5.87 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Exports grew 0.6 percent year on year to 23.77 trillion yuan, while imports edged down 0.3 percent from one year earlier to 17.99 trillion yuan, the data showed.

The total export value of the tech-intensive green trio, namely solar batteries, lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles, surged 29.9 percent to 1.06 trillion yuan in 2023. It marks the first time that the figure topped the one-trillion-yuan mark, according to the GAC.