Investors matter: what business leaders say about Shanghai's investment environment

Investors say they stay positive about businesses in Shanghai at the China, an Opportunity: International Enterprise Cooperation and Exchange Forum in Greater Hongqiao Area & "Responsibility, Openness, and Sharing" CSR Excellence Award Ceremony, which took place on Friday to promise further support for multinational companies and more collaboration with local players.

Yoshitaka Koketsu, chairman and CEO of Sumitomo Pharma Group in China

Shanghai provides a high standard of business environment for foreign companies and works as a gateway for investment in China. I believe that Shanghai will continue to be attractive to foreign companies in the future.

Luigi Fiato, VP, RINA Industry Asia

Shanghai's vibrant business ecosystem fuels our vision for digital transformation and green innovation.



Jasmine Dang, North Asia head of Communication and Corporate Affairs, Unilever

Thanks to a series of favorable policies to encourage innovation and research efforts from multinational companies, Unilever sees huge opportunity in China and is determined to seek long-term development here.

We'll adapt to local consumer preference and market trends and bring more innovative and sustainable products, as well as play a positive role in China's shift toward digitalization, green economy, sustainability and high-quality development.

Tsuyoshi Sato, director and chief merchandising officer of MUJI (Shanghai) Co Ltd

MUJI is deeply integrating into the Chinese market by opening more local stores and developing localized products and services for Chinese consumers.

Five years ago, almost all the products you see in China were from Japan, but now you can see that more than half of the products in our stores in China have been developed and planned by the Chinese team, which is in line with Chinese consumer demand.

MUJI now has a total of 1,200 stores around the world, and more than 600 of them are outside Japan, of which 370 are in China.

Minemura Masataka, chairman of the board, Fuji Oil (China) Investment Co Ltd

Shanghai is not only a first-class city in terms of business environment, but also a convenient place to live, with high standard of medical care and good security, which makes it the best place for foreign investors to invest.

In terms of business development, Shanghai is the most advanced in China. We will take on the challenge of establishing a business model in Shanghai first, and then expanding it to the whole country.

Fu Yue, vice president and head of corporate affairs of Haleon China

As the frontier of opening up, Shanghai offers our company huge growth potential and opportunities for cooperation thanks to strong consumption power, preferential policies of the free trade zone, as well as a favorable biomedical R&D environment.

We will continue to seize market opportunities to actively expand the global supply chain with an aim to fully meet the diverse needs of consumers with innovative consumer health products.

Zhang Hao, director of government affairs and public relations, Spotlight Automotive

Shanghai has a lot of policy support, provides a very good business environment, attracts many highly-educated talent and has the potential for globalization, so we chose to land in Shanghai.

Li Li, founder and CEO, Shanghai Orange-tech Co

Made-in-China products might have relied on cost-effectiveness or low prices to impress overseas clients previously. Now domestic brands must have their own core cultural concepts and high values to win overseas customers.

China still has strong export power in textiles, home appliances and the "new three" industries of electric vehicles, batteries and solar energy.

We can provide a series of services for firms seeking overseas expansion, covering supply chains, localization, compliance and digitization, playing a think tank role.