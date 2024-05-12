China Brand Day showcases cutting-edge technologies

The 8th China Brand Day has dazzled attendees with displays of artificial intelligence, smart parking, foldable TVs, and the whirring efficiency of robotic arms.

These advancements highlight the role of technology in driving China's economic growth and fostering a "new quality productive force" referring to technology-driven productivity.



Beyond mere demonstrations, many of the featured products and technologies are already making waves in global markets, as discovered by Shanghai Daily during the show.

Ti Gong

Smart parking: a glimpse into the future

A smart parking lot demonstration attracted visitors to the booth of China Unicom.

Drivers can get out of the car at the entrance and then pick it up at the exit, without having to enter the garage at all, everything is done automatically.

The system features AI for smart driving, computer vision and advanced 5G connection. It's already operational in Beijing's Yizhuang district and set for expansion across the Yangtze River Delta region, said China Unicom.

In Shanghai, China Unicom has established its own AI computing center in Lingang, offering AI capabilities in more than 10 industries like smart driving, manufacture and education. It's also testing consumer-oriented AI models, which will be available later.

In the global market, its business-to-business services like cloud computing have been used in many Belt and Road regions.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

Hisense: Chinese premium TVs go global

In another hall, Hisense displayed its first foldable laser TV in its booth. It is convenient to carry and install.

As a frontrunner of Chinese enterprises to go overseas, Hisense shows a new model of high-end Chinese manufacturing firm.

Hisense's success story is evident in their skyrocketing overseas sales.

In 2023, their TVs priced above US$500 saw a year-on-year increase of 59 percent.

Laser TVs in particular have shattered the US$5,000 barrier, experiencing a remarkable 70 percent sales growth year-over-year, with strong demand in markets like Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

According to researcher AVC, Hisense ranked second globally in TV sales during the first quarter of 2024, reaching 6.21 million units. Notably, their sales of 85-inch and 100-inch TVs are booming in overseas markets.

Hisense also showcased its medical devices with advanced displays and dual-GPU infrastructure, further solidifying its global presence, with exports reaching 20 countries and regions.

SHINE

The rise of robotics: a collaborative future

A robot zone made its debut at the China Brand Day show this year, with several Shanghai-based robot firms. It was organized by the Shanghai Robot Industry Association.

JAKA, a Shanghai-based robot firm with a decade experience, showcased collaborative robots or cobots.

One can complete a Rubik's Cube using its arms, while another has full autonomous functions, which can be operated without special training.

JAKA, with clients including Toyota and Schneider, helps industries like consumer electronics and automotive to develop "new quality productive forces" and sped up global expansion.

According to the Shanghai robot association, China's robot industry output surpassed US$20 billion in 2023. In Shanghai, a complete robot industry chain has been established, covering more than 300 companies.

In the zone, Shanghai-based ULSrobotics showcase two robots for medical and heavyweight bearing applications.

Dozens of central government's state-owned enterprises, niche brands and time-honored brands are also present at the expo.

It is open to the public from Saturday to Tuesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.





