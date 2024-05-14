﻿
China's railway passenger trips surge 22.9% in Jan-April

  18:14 UTC+8, 2024-05-14
China recorded 360.15 million railway passenger trips in April, up 9.6 percent year on year, the National Railway Administration said Tuesday.
  0

China recorded 360.15 million railway passenger trips in April, up 9.6 percent year on year, the National Railway Administration said Tuesday.

During the first four months of the year, railway passenger trips amounted to 1.37 billion, surging 22.9 percent from a year ago, the administration said.

Last month, 407.59 million tons of goods were transported by railways, down 1.9 percent year on year.

From January to April, China's railway cargo delivery volume reached 1.65 billion tons, a fall of 1.4 percent year on year.

China's fixed-asset investment in railways totaled 184.9 billion yuan (US$26.02 billion) during the four-month period, up 10.5 percent year on year, according to the administration.

