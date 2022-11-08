GM invites CIIE visitors to experience its new lifestyle platform

The company has been taking part in the expo for the fifth time.

General Motors has been taking part in China International Import Expo for the fifth time.

"The Chinese market is extremely dynamic. It's extremely quick in adopting EV technology and connectivity. So that's something that obviously we want to participate in," said Felix Weller, vice president at Premium Imports China, General Motors, China.

The company displays some of its top models at the expo such as the Cadillac Celestiq, the Hummer EV SUV, GMC products and the Chevy Corvette Z06.

It also demonstrates its lifestyle platform Durant Guild, by which it hopes to build a direct-to-consumer business model and a customer community.