﻿
Biz / Event

China's first home-grown large cruise ship undocks in Shanghai

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  22:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0
China's first domestically produced large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," undocked at the No. 2 Dock of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co Ltd on Tuesday.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  22:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0
China's first home-grown large cruise ship undocks in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Yang Jincheng (center left), general manager of China State Shipbuilding Corp, and Zhu Zhisong, Party secretary of Shanghai's Pudong New Area, jointly undock China's first home-built large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," during a launch ceremony on Tuesday.

Decorated with ribbons featuring the pattern of the Dunhuang Flying Apsaras, China's first domestically produced large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," undocked at the No. 2 Dock of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co Ltd in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday for mooring tests and sea trials.

The cruise ship measures 323.6 meters in length and 37.2 meters in width with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tons.

Starting from the early morning of June 1, the "Adora Magic City" began a six-day floating, displacement and undocking operation. During this period, the weight, center of gravity and stability of the entire ship were measured through hull inclination tests.

For large cruise ships, small deviations in empty ship weight can lead to significant losses in deadweight tons, while deviations in center of gravity position can have a significant impact on stability, safety and passenger comfort.

Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corp, has mastered the key technology of cruise ship weight and center of gravity control by introducing digestion and independent innovation.

Through the inclination tests, the design and development results were once again verified, which were perfect with controllable weight and center of gravity data.

China's first home-grown large cruise ship undocks in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The "Adora Magic City" undocked at the No. 2 Dock of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co Ltd on Tuesday.

The "Adora Magic City" is equipped with a total of 20 super-large lifeboats, with a single rated crew of 314 people, and can accommodate over 90 percent of the maximum life-saving capacity of the ship.

The lifeboats also underwent unhooking, cruising and retrieval tests one by one to verify its performance under normal and emergency conditions.

A high-pressure water gun was used to flush and inspect the sealing of the gangway doors.

China's first home-grown large cruise ship undocks in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Decorated with ribbons featuring the pattern of the Dunhuang Flying Apsaras, the "Adora Magic City" undocked in Shanghai's Pudong New Area for mooring tests, sea trials, naming and delivery.

To date, over 93 percent of its construction and over 85 percent of its interior work have been completed.

According to the plan, two trial voyages will be conducted in July and August to verify various functions, such as power and propulsion systems, fire protection, fire alarm, lifesaving, communications and navigation.

The cabin and public area interior decoration will be finished and the whole ship will be delivered by the end of the year.

China's first home-grown large cruise ship undocks in Shanghai
Ti Gong

China's first home-grown large cruise ship "Adora Magic City"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     