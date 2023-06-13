﻿
Green dry toilet attracts interest at expo

Advanced technologies to protect the environment and reduce carbon emission take the spotlight at the ongoing first Carbon Neutrality Expo.
Ti Gong

A green dry toilet is on display at the Carbon Neutrality Expo.

Advanced technologies to protect the environment and reduce carbon emission take the spotlight at the ongoing first Carbon Neutrality Expo at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), creating a bridge of cooperation and communication among different sides.

A green dry toilet developed by Atelier Shine (Shanghai) Ecological Technology Co on display is an attraction to visitors.

The fully dry system gathers all human waste and turns it into fertilizer in a natural and ecological way.

With the application of sustainable green tech solutions, it reduces water usage and curbs carbon emissions.

Hu Min / SHINE

The stand explains how the fully dry system works.

No pathogens nor bacteria are produced during the process. It prevents pollution, produces no odor, restores soil fertility and is cost effective.

"The whole process is closed-loop, and rain water is collected for handwashing," said Sophia Slingerland, founder of the company.

Moreover, the handwashing system uses natural materials, and a natural water circuit and filtration system is featured.

Developed with natural and up-cycled waste materials, toilets for rural areas developed by the company do not require electricity or water to operate.

"There should be much more education for people to understand what sustainability and low carbon is about," Slingerland said.

The four-day Carbon Neutrality Expo, also known as the Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements, will wrap up on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
