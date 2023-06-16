China's crypto industry seeks greater network security

With the increasing prevalence of crypto networks and systems, China has ramped up security and precautions, with a number of measures to secure passwords and relevant data.

The commercial cryptography industry has emerged as an important support for the digital economy, with a special exhibition zone set up at the 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair.

The commercial cryptography industry has become increasingly important in recent years due to the rise of digital services and the need for stronger network and data security. The industry is also set to flourish in China, as the revised regulations on the management of commercial cryptography will officially come into effect on July 1.

To actively promote the high-quality development of the industry, this year's CSITF established the first commercial password exhibition area, with an area of approximately 1,200 square meters and 49 participating companies.

Among them, the exhibition area for Shanghai enterprises covers 360 square meters and features 18 participating companies, showcasing commercial cryptography products and services, emerging scenarios for cryptography application solutions, and application cases, among other things.

They focus on demonstrating the key supporting role of commercial cryptography technology, products, and services in safeguarding network security and data security, as well as serving the digital development of the economy and society.

Chen Xiaohong, chairman of Donghao Lansheng Exhibition Group, said that commercial cryptography is a new growth driver for the digital economy and the new exhibition area has the new potential to become a "new business card" for the CSITF, which is expected to radiate across the Yangtze River Delta and the whole country.

Koal Software Co's marketing director, Zhu Feng, introduced that the company brings a domestically produced cryptography service infrastructure solution for the electronic governance cloud environment.

It has verified the rationality, feasibility, and advanced nature of implementing domestically-produced software and hardware and cryptography services in the cloud environment.

Shanghai Computer Software Technology Development Center, meanwhile, highlights its blockchain and quantum settlement technologies at this fair.

The center, which built the new blockchain research institution, is the main body of the city's blockchain functional platform, focusing on critical industrial common technologies, promoting major product research and development and transformation, and supporting the enterprises in blockchain research R&D and blockchain application.

Another exhibitor, Topsec Technologies Group, which has developed from the creator of China's first domestically developed firewall to a leading network security, big data, and cloud service provider in China, continues to leverage its strengths and showcases the integration of quantum technology and commercial cryptography technology in network communication scenarios.

Its solution provides higher-level security protection for critical communication business scenarios and protecting the network transmission security of important data.