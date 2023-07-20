Shanghai, Fujian launch tourist train travel plan

Shanghai and the southeastern coastal province of Fujian jointly launched a tourist train travel plan on Wednesday, with eyes on the robust domestic summer tourism market.

A series of tours with diversified themes such as photography, cuisine, music and cheongsam display will be organized between Shanghai and Fujian through this year, with each tour group comprising 100 travelers.

Tourist trains from Fujian have been launched by the province's cultural and tourism operators and China Railway Investment Group Co Ltd.

Based on the campaign, a number of strategic cooperation agreements between travel agencies in Fujian and their counterparts in Shanghai were signed on Wednesday, and they will jointly develop travel routes and organize bilateral group tours.

Fujian boasts an array of sightseeing paths such as the No. 1 Coastal Scenic Road, the Wuyi Mountain National Forest Scenic Road and the Daiyun Mountain Forest Scenic Road, and attractions such as the island of Gulangyu, a mecca of piano virtuosity, the Wuyi Mountain scenic area, Pingtan Island, Yongding Tulou (earthen houses), Zengcuo'an Fishing Village, and Hulishan Fortress.

China's summer tourism market is sizzling despite the scorching weather, according to statistics from travel operators.

As of Wednesday last week, the bookings of hotels, tourist attractions and tourism-related transport in half a month since the summer vacation started surpassed that of the same period in 2019, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com revealed.

Night tours are gaining popularity with ticket purchases for scenic spots with night tours surging 307 percent from the pre-pandemic period, and the consumption had surpassed that of 2019, Trip.com said.