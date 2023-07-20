﻿
Biz / Event

Shanghai, Fujian launch tourist train travel plan

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:12 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0
Shanghai and the southeastern coastal province of Fujian jointly launched a tourist train travel plan on Wednesday, with eyes on the robust domestic summer tourism market.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:12 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0
Shanghai, Fujian launch tourist train travel plan
Ti Gong

A performance in Shanghai on Wednesday to promote southeast China's Fujian Province.

Shanghai, Fujian launch tourist train travel plan
Ti Gong

Tea making

Shanghai, Fujian launch tourist train travel plan
Ti Gong

A rendering of the tourist train

Shanghai, Fujian launch tourist train travel plan
Ti Gong

A Fujian Province lantern display in Shanghai

Shanghai and the southeastern coastal province of Fujian jointly launched a tourist train travel plan on Wednesday, with eyes on the robust domestic summer tourism market.

A series of tours with diversified themes such as photography, cuisine, music and cheongsam display will be organized between Shanghai and Fujian through this year, with each tour group comprising 100 travelers.

Tourist trains from Fujian have been launched by the province's cultural and tourism operators and China Railway Investment Group Co Ltd.

Based on the campaign, a number of strategic cooperation agreements between travel agencies in Fujian and their counterparts in Shanghai were signed on Wednesday, and they will jointly develop travel routes and organize bilateral group tours.

Shanghai, Fujian launch tourist train travel plan
Ti Gong

The promotion along Shanghai's iconic Huangpu River.

Shanghai, Fujian launch tourist train travel plan
Ti Gong

A puppet performance was held during the promotion.

Fujian boasts an array of sightseeing paths such as the No. 1 Coastal Scenic Road, the Wuyi Mountain National Forest Scenic Road and the Daiyun Mountain Forest Scenic Road, and attractions such as the island of Gulangyu, a mecca of piano virtuosity, the Wuyi Mountain scenic area, Pingtan Island, Yongding Tulou (earthen houses), Zengcuo'an Fishing Village, and Hulishan Fortress.

China's summer tourism market is sizzling despite the scorching weather, according to statistics from travel operators.

As of Wednesday last week, the bookings of hotels, tourist attractions and tourism-related transport in half a month since the summer vacation started surpassed that of the same period in 2019, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com revealed.

Night tours are gaining popularity with ticket purchases for scenic spots with night tours surging 307 percent from the pre-pandemic period, and the consumption had surpassed that of 2019, Trip.com said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China Railway
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     