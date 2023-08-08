Int'l digital economy expo to open in north China

An international digital economy expo will be held from September 6 to 8 in Shijiazhuang, the capital of north China's Hebei Province.

The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 will focus on the development of the industrial Internet, according to the information office of the provincial government.

The expo will feature forums and international cooperation activities, and nearly 400 people will be invited from leading enterprises, venture capital funds and research organizations, among other institutions.

More than 30 sideline forums will focus on sectors such as digital finance and artificial intelligence, and on specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products.

A report on the development of China's digital economy will also be released at the expo.