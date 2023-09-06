﻿
Biz / Event

Sri Lanka to set up first investment promotion agency in Shanghai

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:15 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0
The dedicated investment promotion agency will be the first of its kind for Sri Lanka in China.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:15 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0

Sri Lanka is to set up a dedicated investment promotion agency in Shanghai, the first of its kind for Sri Lanka in China, expecting to promote bilateral business ties.

Letters of intent from four Chinese companies have been submitted to Sri Lanka's Board of Investments for review, according to a forum held on Tuesday, while the new agency is expected to be set up in the next one or two months.

The letters, from Anhui Huayuan Pharmaceutical Group Co, Jingwu Robotics, Jiangsu Jichun Medical Devices Co, and HKC Investment Co, cover the fields of pharmaceuticals, solar power, fisheries, and infrastructure, with a total value of around US$100 million.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, China is Sri Lanka's second-largest trading partner and second import source. Last month, Sinopec started operation in the country as an importer, distributor and retail operator for petroleum products, with US$100 million investment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Belt and Road Initiative
Sinopec
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     