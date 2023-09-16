Nearly 2,000 companies attend 20th China-ASEAN Expo

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo opened on Saturday in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with nearly 2,000 enterprises attending.

The participation figure marks an 18.2-percent rise from last year's expo, which was attended by 1,653 enterprises.

This year's event sees the participation of a larger number of brands from the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as many Chinese companies specializing in digital, smart, and low-carbon technologies, including drones and equipment for environmental protection, said the Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Shu Jueting.

Nineteen forums will be hosted during the four-day event to discuss China-ASEAN cooperation on e-commerce, environmental protection, the blue economy, and other fields.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and the 20th anniversary of the China-ASEAN Expo.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market.