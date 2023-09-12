Shanghai's Anting to host 2nd World Metaverse Conference

The conference will bring together over 110 experts, academics and enterprise representatives from home and abroad to share their insights into the development of the industry.

The second World Metaverse Conference is scheduled to take place in Anting Town, Jiading District, from September 20 to 22, delivering a strong boost to the town's metaverse growth and empowering its auto industry development.

The conference will feature one main forum, nine sub-forums and more than 50 metaverse-related experiences.

It will bring together more than 110 experts, academics and enterprise representatives from home and abroad to share their insights into the development of the industry, and over 30 metaverse enterprises to display their latest technologies and application scenes.

The forum will cover a wide range of themes such as digital humans, automobiles, games, medical treatment, culture and tourism, and education in the metaverse field, and attendees are able to experience digital human interaction, foundation models, computing power and digital twin technology at the site, Ding Gangyi, director of the metaverse committee of China Simulation Federation, told a press conference on Tuesday.

Anting, home to the Shanghai International Circuit, the venue of Chinese Grand Prix, is known for its flourishing auto industry.

It has gathered about 1,000 auto plants, auto parts and relevant companies and has formed a complete auto industry chain from research, development and manufacturing to sales, culture and entertainment.

"Anting is in the swing in the development of its metaverse industry to empower its auto sector," said Yan Jianming, Party secretary of Anting Town.

Towards that goal, the town would actively introduce leading companies in fields such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, virtual reality, high-end electronic components and graphic computing chips to form an auto metaverse key technology industry chain, according to Yan.

"With a smart auto manufacturing industrial park, a smart auto software park and an international auto chip innovation center under construction, the town will step up efforts to promote the crossover integration of smart terminal products of autos, intelligent manufacturing, industrial software and auto chips with the metaverse industry to boost the application of metaverse technologies in the auto field," he added.