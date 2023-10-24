Getting ready for CIIE as first batch of exhibits reaches venue

The 6th China International Import Expo is gearing up for its grand opening with the first batch of exhibits entering the venue in suburban Qingpu District on Tuesday morning.

Ti Gong

The 6th China International Import Expo is gearing up for its grand opening as the first batch of exhibits entered the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the fair's venue in suburban Qingpu District, on Tuesday morning.

Five trucks carrying the exhibits made their way into the North Square of the NECC at 10:30am, signaling the final stage of construction and exhibition setup for this year's CIIE.

Wang Zhentao, assistant general manager of the Operation Center at the NECC, revealed that the booth construction for the 6th CIIE commenced on October 22, which, in comparison, usually began on October 27 in previous years. This was due to the larger exhibition area and the increased number of booths, with nearly 1,800 booths and a special booth ratio of 85 percent, which is about 10 percent higher than previous years.

It is expected that all booth construction will be completed by October 31, with all exhibits ready for display by November 2, Wang said.

This year's CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10.

Ti Gong

Among the impressive first batch of exhibits to enter the venue were the new generation pure electric automatic bending robot system EGB6013ARce from Amada Co, the cutting-edge Mercedes-Benz Atego 1023 4x4 off-road motorhome, the PMM-C ultra-high-precision coordinate measuring machine with intelligent technology from Hexagon, the world's first photon-counting CT NAEOTOM Alpha from Siemens Healthineers, and the revolutionary spectral digital PET/MR from GE Healthcare.



For instance, Siemens Healthineers' NAEOTOM Alpha has obtained certifications from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the European Union's CE certification, making it the first and only photon-counting CT scanner with all these certifications so far.

Zhou Wen, director of the CT business at Siemens Healthineers, pointed out that the CIIE platform was instrumental in expediting the approval process for the product.

"With the support of the CIIE, the NAEOTOM Alpha obtained expedited approval through the innovative product approval pathway in 2022, and last week, it officially received approval from the NMPA, with the approval process shortened by half compared to traditional procedures," Zhou said.

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, Zhong Luyin, chief communications officer of GE HealthCare China, introduced details about the spectral digital PET/MR, highlighting its ability to enable precise and quantitative diagnosis of major diseases caused by aging, such as cancer and Alzheimer's disease.

"The CIIE is a stage for showcasing global cutting-edge products. In recent years, with the enhancement of China's innovation capabilities, more and more high-end equipment is being produced in China," Zhong observed.

"Elements of domestic innovation will increasingly appear on the world's sci-tech stage, benefiting the global innovation chain, industry chain, and supply chain, ultimately benefiting global patients. We look forward to seeing more sparks of Chinese wisdom colliding with global resources at the CIIE, allowing the world to witness and share the fruits of Chinese innovation."