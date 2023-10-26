Suzhou High-tech Zone further develops service industry

The Suzhou High-tech Zone is attracting more investment to further develop its service industry, with 30 key projects being signed and eight cooperative platforms established.

Ti Gong

The Suzhou High-tech Zone has kicked off a new campaign to attract investment for its service industry.

The Golden Autumn Investment Promotion Season of the Suzhou High-tech Zone was initiated in Shanghai on Wednesday, expecting to further digitize and accelerate the development of its service industry.

In detail, it aimed to accelerate the aggregation of high-quality service industry resources and propel the Yangtze River Delta region toward a new pinnacle in service industry development.

Ti Gong

The campaign was unveiled at a meeting to promote high-quality development of the modern services in Suzhou, which docked projects from Shanghai and beyond.

It witnessed the establishment of eight cooperation platforms, while 30 key projects were signed at the event, marking a significant stride toward fostering a high-quality modern service industry in the region.

Among the signed projects, there's a blend of high-level projects, large-scale headquarters, as well as specialized business services, advanced R&D centers and commercial retail ventures.

These ventures encompass a broad spectrum of fields including services connected with production, financial services, as well as commercial and cultural tourism, positioning the Suzhou High-tech Zone as a burgeoning hub for the development of the modern service industry.

Mao Wei, an official at the Suzhou High-tech Zone, said it would provide optimal services aligning with international standards, fostering collaborative advancements and collective brilliance in the sector.

