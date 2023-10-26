﻿
Biz / Event

Suzhou High-tech Zone further develops service industry

Liu Chwan-Shin
  21:44 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
The Suzhou High-tech Zone is attracting more investment to further develop its service industry, with 30 key projects being signed and eight cooperative platforms established.
Liu Chwan-Shin
  21:44 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
Suzhou High-tech Zone further develops service industry
Ti Gong

The Suzhou High-tech Zone has kicked off a new campaign to attract investment for its service industry.

The Golden Autumn Investment Promotion Season of the Suzhou High-tech Zone was initiated in Shanghai on Wednesday, expecting to further digitize and accelerate the development of its service industry.

In detail, it aimed to accelerate the aggregation of high-quality service industry resources and propel the Yangtze River Delta region toward a new pinnacle in service industry development.

Suzhou High-tech Zone further develops service industry
Ti Gong

The campaign was unveiled at a meeting to promote high-quality development of the modern services in Suzhou, which docked projects from Shanghai and beyond.

It witnessed the establishment of eight cooperation platforms, while 30 key projects were signed at the event, marking a significant stride toward fostering a high-quality modern service industry in the region.

Among the signed projects, there's a blend of high-level projects, large-scale headquarters, as well as specialized business services, advanced R&D centers and commercial retail ventures.

These ventures encompass a broad spectrum of fields including services connected with production, financial services, as well as commercial and cultural tourism, positioning the Suzhou High-tech Zone as a burgeoning hub for the development of the modern service industry.

Mao Wei, an official at the Suzhou High-tech Zone, said it would provide optimal services aligning with international standards, fostering collaborative advancements and collective brilliance in the sector.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     