Abu Dhabi woos Chinese travelers with roadshow in Shanghai

Abu Dhabi's cultural and tourism authorities are in Shanghai to promote the Gulf city's tourism programs and attractions to Chinese travelers.

Ti Gong

Abu Dhabi welcomes Chinese visitors.

The Gulf city's cultural and tourism authorities have highlighted its exciting tourism programs and attractions in Shanghai as part of a roadshow to increase the city's presence among Chinese visitors.

As part of its efforts, DCT Abu Dhabi has signed agreements with nine Chinese industry partners and a Memorandum of Understanding with Tencent, demonstrating commitment to the Chinese market and showcasing what Abu Dhabi can offer.

With a comfortable winter, Abu Dhabi allows the exploration of its cultural and historical landmarks, natural landscapes, theme parks and leisure locations.

In addition, the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Hyperound K-Fest music festival, and theater productions of "Hamilton" and "Disney on Ice" are among the events on offer.

Ti Gong

The events were introduced at the "Experience Abu Dhabi 2023 China Showcase" roadshow, which included a series of travel industry seminars, training sessions and communication sections.

It aimed at creating a deeper understanding toward Abu Dhabi's rich tourism resources as well as facilitate connections and business negotiations with Abu Dhabi's key exhibitors in Shanghai and beyond.

China is one of Abu Dhabi's most important sourcing markets, and Chinese citizens can enter the UAE visa-free for 30 days with a valid passport, according to DCT Abu Dhabi.

