Qingpu District pledges to be a central hub for digital industries

Shanghai's digital economy has received substantial investment, with focused development and rapid growth pushing various digital industries in Qingpu District.

The development of the Yangtze River Delta digital line is on the fast track as a number of digital economy projects were signed on Monday, during the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo.

Sixteen projects with a combined investment totaling about 18.3 billion yuan (US$2.5 billion) were signed at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during the 2023 Global Digital Conference.

Among them, eight involved digital manufacturing and the rest focused on digital services and digital parks.

These projects are expected to inject new vitality into the development of the line, officials noted.

The conference gathered about 800 experts, scholars, and industry representatives to brainstorm the development and prospects of China's digital industry.

The digital economy is projected as one of the four "new track industries" in Shanghai with fruitful progress already achieved in the development of data industry and the construction of factor markets.



The city's added value of core industries in the digital economy has surpassed 600 billion yuan, with an average growth rate of over 10 percent annually in recent years.

The Shanghai Data Exchange has listed over 1,700 data with a trading amount surpassing 760 million yuan, and more than 500 businesses signed, both ranking No.1 in the nation.

Qingpu District is in full swing with the development of its digital economy, sparing no effort to develop digital industries such as integrated circuits, terminal manufacturing, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence.

The "digital line" connects the BeiDou Innovation Base, Shanghai Shixi Software Information Park, Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Park, and Huawei's new R&D base in the district.

The research and development center of Chinese tech giant Huawei and the NetEase Shanghai International Culture and Innovation Science and Technology Park in Qingpu is scheduled to go into operation in 2024.