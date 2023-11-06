﻿
Biz / Event

China to enhance foreign capital utilization: commerce minister

  08:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
China will continue to improve the utilization of foreign capital and make the country a lasting hot spot for investment, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said in Shanghai on Sunday.
Wang made the remarks at the "Invest in China Year" Summit and Shanghai City Promotion, which is an important event during the 6th China International Import Expo.

Wang said the country will rationally reduce the negative list for foreign investment, completely cancel restrictions on foreign investment access in the manufacturing sector, and expand the opening up of modern service industries.

It will also support eligible pilot free trade zones and Hainan Free Trade Port to align with international rules, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement. Roundtables will be held to respond to concerns of enterprises.

Since the launch of the "Invest in China Year," nearly 20 key investment promotion activities have been held, and local governments have organized more than 500 supporting events.

