Procurement, cultural exchanges and opening-up thanks to CIIE

Qingpu District benefited from the 6th China International Import Expo which concluded on Friday, the district government announced on Saturday.
Ti Gong

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Qingpu District benefited from the 6th China International Import Expo which concluded on Friday, the district government announced on Saturday.

Qingpu houses the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the permanent host venue of the expo.

The trading volume of Qingpu's delegation hit more than US$1 billion during the expo, a press conference heard on Saturday.

The district's trading delegation comprised of representatives from 3,014 enterprises and organizations and it had 18,773 professional audience registered for the expo, both a record high, according to the Qingpu District Commerce Commission.

The district also established a "city parlor" at the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai to display the image of the district and attract investment.

Ti Gong

A volunteer helps direct a foreign guest during the expo.

It provided one-stop consultation services involving investment cooperation, policy explanation, resource matching and pavilion guidance.

As of Thursday, eight companies that attended of the expo have confirmed they will settle in the district, with another 85 having the intention.

Ten activities to promote the district were held during the expo.

The first deal of the Shanghai trading delegation at the 6th CIIE, a procurement order worth US$300 million, was signed between Qingpu-registered ZKH Industrial Supply Co and materials science leader Dow.

The order mainly involved the purchase of organo-silicon products, with one of the products making its debut in the Asia Pacific.

The two sides will jointly explore downstream markets for industrial products regarding electronics, transportation, new energy, packaging and architecture, based on the deal.

Trading delegations from Qingpu District signed the first order of the Shanghai trading group for six consecutive years at CIIE with trading volume surpassing US$2.13 billion and procurement orders of intention worth over US$5.15 billion.

"Qingpu District has witnessed fruitful international procurement achievements as well as stronger cultural exchange vitality and more optimized opening-up and cooperation environment during this year's CIIE," said Zhang Jun, director of the Qingpu District Commerce Commission.

Ti Gong

Foreign guests look at enterprises in Qingpu.

Source: SHINE
